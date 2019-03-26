Kendrapara man gets 10-yr jail for raping minor girl thrice

Kendrapara: A special court here on Tuesday found a man guilty of raping a minor girl trice and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

The special court judge has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict. The convict has been identified as Jaydev Giri, a resident of Mahakalpada area in the district.

According to the case diary, the minor girl was waiting for an auto-rickshaw to go to her uncle’s house on April 20, 2016 when Giri, who was passing through the area, offered her a lift.

However, instead of dropping her at her uncle’s place, Giri repeatedly raped the minor girl in a secluded place and deserted her in a critical condition.

The survivor somehow managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal to her family. Later, the family of the minor girl filed a written complaint with Talachua marine police limits.

On the basis of the complaint, the police had arrested Giri.