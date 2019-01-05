Kendrapara boat tragedy: Naveen felicitates braveheart sisters

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday felicitated two braveheart sisters who turned saviour during Kendrapara boat tragedy and saved many lives.

Praising the two siblings—Purnima Giri and Sabita Giri—for the courageous act, the CM presented study materials and citations to them at the Naveen Niwas here.

Patnaik also assured that the state government will bear all the education expenses of the two sisters and announced cash rewards for them.

The BJD supremo discussed with the sister duo about their study and also their experience on the fateful day.

Notably, a country boat carrying around 55 persons had capsized in Mahanadi river confluence near Nipania under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district on January 2. The victims had gone on a picnic and were returning home when the mishap took place.

While 10 persons died in the mishap, the two brave girls saved ten persons, including two women and some children, from drowning.