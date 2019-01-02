Kendrapara boat tragedy: Naveen announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured in the Kendrapara boat tragedy.

The Odisha Chief Minister announced the financial aid for the victims’, minutes after expressing grief over the tragic incident and directing the officials concerned to expedite the rescue operation.

According to available information, three teams comprising 21 personnel of fire service department have reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway. Besides, Kendrapara Collector, Sub-Collector and local MLA are also on the scene to expedite the rescue operation.

While the body of a woman, identified as Prabhati Swain of Bhutamundai in Jagatsingpur district, has been recovered, eight others are still missing, said a source.

