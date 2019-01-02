Kendrapara boat capsize: Naveen expresses grief, directs to expedite rescue ops

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the Kendrapara boat capsize incident which took place near Nipania in Kendrapara district on Wednesday evening.

The Chief Minister has also directed the district administration and ODRAF to expedite the rescue operation. Patnaik also prayed for the safety of those affected in the mishap.

Reportedly, a woman was killed while eight others went missing after a boat capsized in Mahanadi River confluence near Nipania in Kendrapara district this evening,

According to sources, around 40 people from Ratanpur area of Kujang Tehsil had gone for a picnic in a boat. However, the boat overturned while it was reportedly ferrying the picnickers from Hukitola Lighthouse to Kujang area of Paradip.

Firefighters, local administration along with some fishermen have started a rescue operation. They have rescued around 30-35 people while others are still missing.

Kendrapara Sub Collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra, meanwhile, informed that a team of Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) from Cuttack is on its way to join the rescue operation.

