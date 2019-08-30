Kendrapara Admin Organises Mini Marathon To Celebrate Local Self Governance Day

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Local Self Governance Day
9

Kendrapara: As Odisha is gearing up to celebrate the Local Self Governance Day on August 31, the Kendrapara district administration organised a mini-marathon today to spread awareness to keep the town clean and green.

Led by Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma, the 5.5-km mini-marathon saw the participation of locals from different walks of life.

Related Posts

Water woes at Malkangiri DHH a big matter of concern

22 Injured, 7 Critical As Tractor Overturns In Koraput

Looters’ gang busted in Ganjam; 12 arrested

The marathon was aimed at sensitizing people about the local self-governance and make the local urban bodies more responsible and accountable before the society, said the Collector.

The district administration also urged the locals to support the municipality in keeping the town clean and hygienic.

The administration also issued a mobile number (9439883093) for the local residents to directly contact to the Collector on any civic issue.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Water woes at Malkangiri DHH a big matter of concern

22 Injured, 7 Critical As Tractor Overturns In Koraput

Looters’ gang busted in Ganjam; 12 arrested

1 of 1,664