Kendrapara Admin Organises Mini Marathon To Celebrate Local Self Governance Day

Kendrapara: As Odisha is gearing up to celebrate the Local Self Governance Day on August 31, the Kendrapara district administration organised a mini-marathon today to spread awareness to keep the town clean and green.

Led by Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma, the 5.5-km mini-marathon saw the participation of locals from different walks of life.

The marathon was aimed at sensitizing people about the local self-governance and make the local urban bodies more responsible and accountable before the society, said the Collector.

The district administration also urged the locals to support the municipality in keeping the town clean and hygienic.

The administration also issued a mobile number (9439883093) for the local residents to directly contact to the Collector on any civic issue.