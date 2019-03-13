Kejriwal stresses on Cong-JJP-AAP alliance to defeat BJP in Haryana

Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to join hands with the AAP in Haryana to defeat BJP in LS polls.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kejriwal said: “People want to defeat Amit Shah and Modi. If the Congress, JJP and AAP contest in Haryana jointly, the BJP will lose on all 10 seats in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi should think about it”.

The AAP, which does not have a strong base in Haryana, is trying to make inroads in the state. The JJP, which was formed in December after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) performed well in the Jind assembly seat by-election last month.