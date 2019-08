New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised free power for Delhiites up to 200 units ahead of Assembly elections. He has announced this today.

Kejriwal said power consumed between 201 and 400 units will be at half the price.

The Delhi Chief Minister said this would encourage power saving in the city and added that the cheapest electricity is available in Delhi.

Kejriwal said :”Nobody says anything if the VIPs and big politicians get free power. Why deprive the common man”.