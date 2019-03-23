Kejriwal compares Modi with Hitler

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday compared PM Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler accusing him of suppressing dissenting voices.

Kejriwal said that supporters of Modi are not able to see in which direction India is moving.

The Delhi chief minister was referring to an incident from Bhondsi area of Gurgaon in Haryana where members of a family belonging to a minority community were beaten mercilessly on the day of Holi.

Tweeting the video, Kejriwal trained his guns over Modi and suggested that they are BJP supporters.

It may be recalled that on March 20, Kejriwal had targeted BJP with his tweet of a broom chasing a “Swastik”. It caused an uproar on social media forcing the party to issue a clarification that it was a Nazi symbol.

The Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta had lashed out at Kejriwal saying it was a violation of the code of conduct.