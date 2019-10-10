Kaziranga National Park to open for tourists from Oct 12

Guwahati: The UNESCO world heritage site, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will be opened for tourists from October 12, informed DFO RB Saikia today.

Reportedly, the Kaziranga National Park was closed for certain renovation works and only Kohora and Bagori ranges of the park will be opened for tourists now.

“Jeep Safari in Kaziranga Range, Kohora will be open up to Vaishamari and in Bagori it will be open up to Donga watchtower and Bimoli Tiniali until further orders,” Sakia said.

“Works to improve roads inside the park were on and the safaris could be allowed in other ranges too,” Saikia added.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to inclement weather and road condition inside the park, only jeeps would be allowed at Kaziranga Range.