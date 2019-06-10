Kathua rape and murder case: Six out of seven convicted

Pathankot: Six of the seven accused in the brutal rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir were convicted by a special court here on Monday.

Village head Sanji Ram, two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, Head constable Tilak Raj, Anand Dutta, and Parvesh Kumar have been convicted by Pathankot court in the case while Sanji Ram’s son Vishal has been acquitted by the Court.

The six have been charged under sections which pertain to those dealing with kidnapping, rape as well as erasing evidence, among others.

As per the charge sheet filed in the case, the girl was abducted on January 10, 2018, and held captive at a temple in a village in Kathua district. She was kept unconscious for almost four days, during which she was raped. Following the heinous act, the child was bludgeoned to death.

The hearing in the case was conducted on a day-to-day basis in the district and sessions court in Pathankot in Punjab. The case was transferred to Pathankot on the orders of the Supreme Court.