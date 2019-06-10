Kathua rape and murder case: Court awards life term to three convicts

Pathankot: Three prime accused in the sensational Kathua rape and murder case have been sentenced to life imprisonment while three others were handed down five years jail.

District and sessions judge of Pathankot, Tejwinder Singh handed down life imprisonment to Sanji Ram, the caretaker of the temple where the crime took place, Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each.

Three other convicts— sub-inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma — have been sentenced to five years in jail.

Earlier in the day, six of the seven accused in the brutal rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir were convicted by a special court. Sanji Ram’s son Vishal has been acquitted by the Court.

As per the charge sheet filed in the case, the girl was abducted on January 10, 2018, and held captive at a temple in a village in Kathua district. She was kept unconscious for almost four days, during which she was raped. Following the heinous act, the child was bludgeoned to death.

The hearing in the case was conducted on a day-to-day basis in the district and sessions court in Pathankot in Punjab. The case was transferred to Pathankot on the orders of the Supreme Court.