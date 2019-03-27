Kasia Marine police vandalism: 52 arrested

Bhadrak: As many as 52 persons have been arrested in connection with vandalism at Kasia Marine police station here on March 23 after a dispute between two families.

The arrested are part of a group that had ransacked a police van, VHF machines, computers, chairs and tables at the Kasia Marine police station alleging inaction.

According to sources, a dispute ensued between two families after a newly-wed woman went to her parental home in Barapokhari village and did not return to her in-laws’ house at Bibinagar.

Later, the police had summoned the two families for a compromise. However, the situation took an ugly turn after locals of both the villages attacked each other and vandalised the police station.

 

