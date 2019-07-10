Kashmiri youth vie for Indian Army recruitment as Al-Qaeda chief calls to liberate Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth turned up in large number for Indian Army recruitment drive even as Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri called for Kashmir’s liberation.

Nearly 5,500 Kashmiri youth turned up for a recruitment drive organised by the Indian Army. The recruitment is taking place at Haiderbeg, Pattan in Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The 14-minute video was released yesterday in which Al-Zawahiri asked the Kashmiri youth to attack Indian Army.

In the video, he talked about “the pain of many bleeding wounds” which have been caused by “Hindu brutality” and “treachery” of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. Al-Zawahiri called upon Kashmiri jihadist groups to inflict damage upon the Indian Army and government in order to break the backbone of the Indian economy.

An Army aspirant said: “I would urge everyone to fill up the forms and join the Indian Army. Although there is stiff competition to get into the Army, I would still urge everyone to come and sign for this.”