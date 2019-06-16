Kashmiri separatists used terror funds for personal gains: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigative Agency(NIA) has alleged that Kashmiri separatist leaders used terror funds for their personal gains.

This has come to the fore after NIA grilling of the firebrand leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi, about the educational expenses of her son in Malaysia.

She has told them that the terror financing was provided by Zahoor Watali. He was arrested in a terror funding case.

According to reports, Watali used to receive funds from Pakistan, ISI, UAE and had floated multiple companies to hide the flow of fund.

During interrogation by NIA sleuths, Andrabi accepted that she was collecting funds and donations from foreign sources for organising protests by Muslim women in the valley.

According to reports, the agency had interrogated several top leaders of Hurriyat Conference and other organizations in this connection. It claimed that they have confessed about receiving funds from Pakistan to fuel separatist activities in the Valley.