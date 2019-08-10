Kashmiri advocate files fresh plea in SC against Article 370

New Delhi: A Kashmiri advocate Shakir Shabir has filed a writ petition challenging the Presidential order abrogating Article 370,reports said.

Shabir in his plea has said that a constitutional provision article 367 cannot be amended merely by the Presidential order. The pleas also said in the absence of the state assembly, the Governor cannot exercise extraordinary functions like expressing the will of the people.

The advocate in his plea said the order issued by President is arbitrary and whimsical without following the due process of law as laid by the constitution without the mandate of the people of the state and their elected representatives.

Earlier, activist Tehseen Poonawalla filed a plea in the Supreme Court. His advocate told the apex court that his client is not expressing any view on Article 370 and has only sought withdrawal of ‘curfew/restrictions’ and other alleged measures which include blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels.

Poonawalla also sought a direction from the apex court for the release of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are currently under detention. He has also urged the top court to set up a judicial commission to find about the ground realities in the state.