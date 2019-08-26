Kashmir Valley: Normal life remains affected, schools shut on 22nd day

Srinagar: Normal life has remain affected in Kashmir Valley as markets and business establishments continued to be shut on 22nd day, reports said.

The officials said schools were shut, but the movement of private vehicles in the city has improved.

The officials said restrictions were lifted in most areas of the valley, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order.

The communication blockade in Kashmir was eased to some extent as landline telephone services were restored in most places across the valley in view of the improving situation, the officials added.

The services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

Meanwhile, the officials said the situation remained peaceful on Sunday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the valley.