Kashmir issue is India’s internal matter: Russian envoy

New Delhi: Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday has said that abrogation of Article 370 is India’s internal matter.

He, however, pitched for resolving outstanding issues between New Delhi and Islamabad through dialogue.

Kudashev said India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir was in accordance with the country’s Constitution and Moscow is totally backing its close ally on the issue. India’s decision (on Jammu and Kashmir) is a sovereign decision which is as per its Constitution.

The Russian envoy told a press conference that India and Pakistan should resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue and on the basis of Simla agreement and Lahore declaration.

India, earlier this month, had scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two union territories.