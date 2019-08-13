Kashmir is an internal matter, India tells China

Beijing: Kashmir is an ‘internal matter’ and this will not have implications on boundaries with China, India has made it clear to Beijing, reports said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Beijing’s concerns regarding territorial claims in light of developments in Kashmir were misplaced.

As the Chinese Foreign Minister also referred to rising tensions between India and Pakistan as a result of these changes, Jaishankar emphasized that these changes had no bearing on Pakistan.

The Chinese side should base its assessment on realities and it did not impact the LoC, an MEA statement said.