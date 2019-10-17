Kartarpur Corridor: Work On Pakistan Side Very Slow, Says MHA

New Delhi: A four-lane highway connecting the ‘zero-point’ for onward journey to Pakistan is getting ready ahead of the online registration for pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the work from the Pakistan side is slow.

Chairman of the Land Port Authority of India and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Govind Mohan said on Wednesday, “Pakistan has deferred the construction but it has assured that it will complete the work in good time.”

Mohan said the work on the four-lane highway and the state-of-the-art passenger terminal, which can accommodate 5,000 pilgrims, will be completed by October end.

However, the slow progress of the work in Pakistan is clearly visible from the Indian side as there is no work on the road as well as the bridge which will connect the four-lane road constructed by India.