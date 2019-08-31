Kartarpur Corridor will be completed on time, says Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Kartarpur Corridor will be completed within the time frame, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Prakash Purb celebrations, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame.

India and Pakistan had held the second round of talks on July 14 to narrow down their differences on the corridor for visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims. Both the sides had said that they agreed to a majority of modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims.

Pakistan, which had made a unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India following India’s decision on J-K, has said that the work on the corridor will continue as planned.

The corridor is scheduled to become operational in November this year.