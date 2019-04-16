Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan, India hold technical meeting

Lahore: Pakistan and Indian officials held a technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor on Tuesday.Experts from both sides participated in the meet.

The talks were held at Zero Point (Kartarpur). They reportedly discussed installation of a border fence and road design.

It is worthwhile to mention that in a major initiative last November, both countries agreed to set up the Kartarpur Corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

This is the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

India and Pakistan on March 19 held a meeting of technical experts on the Kartarpur corridor during which its alignment, coordinates, and other engineering aspects of the proposed crossing points were discussed.

The technical meeting at the level of experts, including engineers and surveyors, was held to reach a decision on March 14 meeting.