Karnataka mulling implementation of NRC: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that the state is mulling introduction of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The minister said Karnataka is one of the states where people from across the border settled down after immigrating to India.

Bommai : “We are collecting all the information about legal migrants and illegal migrants. There are other issues pertaining to illegal crossing of the border, we are collecting all kinds of data to sort these issues. Once we have a database, we will substantiate the decision once the need is necessitated”.