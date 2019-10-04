Karnataka mulling implementation of NRC: Minister

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Karnataka mulling
11

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that the state is mulling introduction of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Related Posts

Our cooperation in Indian Ocean is not directed against any…

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly in India’s first…

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%

The minister said Karnataka is one of the states where people from across the border settled down after immigrating to India.

Bommai : “We are collecting all the information about legal migrants and illegal migrants. There are other issues pertaining to illegal crossing of the border, we are collecting all kinds of data to sort these issues. Once we have a database, we will substantiate the decision once the need is necessitated”.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Our cooperation in Indian Ocean is not directed against any…

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly in India’s first…

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%

1 of 3,024