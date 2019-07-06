Karnataka government in soup after resignation of coalition MLAs

Bengaluru: Fresh trouble appears to have surfaced for the Janata Dal (Secular) Congress coalition government with reports of 11 more MLAs resigning.

This comes close on the heels of two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigning from Karnataka government. The current strength of the Assembly has already been reduced to 222 after Singh and Jarkiholi resignations.

According to reports, 11 MLAs on Saturday have reached Vidhana Soudha and are waiting to meet Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Among these 11, three are reportedly from the JD(S), while eight from Congress.

If the reports are true then the current strength of the Congress-JD(S) will be down to 105 (including two independents).