Karnataka, Goa crisis damaging for democracy, says Chidambaram

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said Karnataka and Goa political crisis has gravely damaged the democracy.

He attacked the BJP-ruled government over the situation in Karnataka and Goa and said the developments will hurt the economy.

He said this will help BJP in “advancing their political goals”, but at the “same time they are doing a great disservice to the economic goals of this country”.

The former finance minister said :”In the last two days, they have gravely damaged democracy. More such incidents will completely damage the democratic framework of this country, he added.

Chidambaram said: “I am very unhappy democracy is suffering a blow everyday”.

