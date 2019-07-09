Karnataka crisis worsens, Congress meet underway

Bengaluru: Karnataka crisis has worsened after the two Independent MLAs lent their support to the BJP. The Congress MLAs are at an undisclosed hotel in Mumbai.

The independent MLAs are H Nagesh and R Shankar.

The Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he would not take any decision without talking to the lawmakers.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders have arrived for Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Media reports said the assembly has now witnessed a flurry of resignations that was first triggered on Saturday. The Congress-JD(S) coalition tally in the state has touched 103 while the BJP already has 105 MLAs in the 224 seat Assembly.

Kumar has asserted that he has no involvement in the current political developments in the state and that he is only acting as per the Constitution.

Shobha Karandlaje of BJP said now the strength of her party is more than Congress-JD(S) MLAs. Therefore, the Governor can take the decision to call BJP to form the government, she said.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Karnataka.