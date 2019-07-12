Karnataka crisis: Speaker in no hurry to accept resignation of rebel MLAs

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The political turmoil in Karnataka has entered the sixth day as Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar seemed to be in no hurry to accept the resignation of 16 MLAs.

Kumar met the 13 rebels from Congress after the direction of Supreme Court, but clarified he would accept the resignations after a detailed scrutiny.

The court has asked Kumar to take the decision on the impending situation while assuring the MLAs of police protection.

The coalition government in Karnataka put up a brave face with both Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress’ chief trouble shooter DK Shivakumar giving out positive statements despite the crisis.

The reports said Kumaraswamy refused to resign 24 hours after BJP state unit workers led by their president BS Yeddyurappa staged a protest at the Vidhan Soudha demanding his resignation.

As many as 13 MLAs from the Congress and 3 MLAs from the JD (S) resigned from their seats, dealing a blow to CM Kumaraswamy government in the state.