Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs can’t be forced to participate in trust vote, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that rebel Karnataka MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the trust vote slated for tomorrow.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, further said that Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the dissident lawmakers.

The court ruled that the Speaker’s discretion in deciding the resignation issue of the 15 MLAs should not be fettered by directions or observations.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said it was necessary to maintain the constitutional balance in the matter.

Rebel Karnataka MLAs’ lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the media after the court decision that 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that they may or may not attend the House tomorrow.

Karnataka BJP chief, BS Yeddyurappa said that the coalition government will not last because they lack numbers.