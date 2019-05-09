Karnataka contributes Rs 10 Cr for restoration of cyclone-hit Odisha

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday contributed Rs 10 crore for relief and restoration works in the cyclone-hit areas of Odisha.

According to Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office, the donation amount of Rs 10 crore is being directly credited to the bank account of the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

As per official reports, the death toll in Cyclone Fani, which made a landfall at Puri on May 3, has been pegged at 41.

The near super cyclone, with a wind speed touching 200 kmph, left a trail of devastation in several districts of Odisha with Puri and Bhubaneswar the worst- hit.