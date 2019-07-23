Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy loses trust vote

Karnataka: The high drama in the Karnataka assembly came to an end on Tuesday after HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost the crucial trust vote.

Kumaraswamy failed the floor test today, the fourth day when the House debated on the confidence motion. While 99 MLAs voted for the government, 105 voted against it.

After losing the trust vote, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sought an appointment from Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Welcoming the results of the trust vote, BJP termed it the end of an era of a corrupt and unholy alliance.

“It’s the victory of people of Karnataka. It’s the end of an era of corrupt & unholy alliance. We promise a stable & able governance to the people of Karnataka. Together we will make Karnataka prosperous again,” BJP tweeted.