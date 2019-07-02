Karlamunda Tehsildar caught taking bribe

CrimeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhawanipatna: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught Karlamunda Tehsildar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10, 000 from a person to settle a land mutation case.

The accused officer has been identified as Abanikanta Sahu, currently posted at Karlamunda Tehsil in Kalahandi district.

According to sources, the accused had demanded Rs 10, 000 for finalising a land mutation case. Following which, the person (complainant) informed the Vigilance department.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption wing today caught the government official red-handed while accepting the gratification from the complainant.

A case was registered against the accused officer under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources added.

