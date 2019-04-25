Kareena Kapoor to play cop in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium

By pragativadinewsservice
Kareena Kapoor
Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been roped in for Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, will play a cop in the movie, sources said on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

That apart, Kareena also confirmed the news during an interview stating that her role in the upcoming movie is not a romantic pairing with Irrfan.

Also featuring Radhika Madan in a pivotal role, Angrezi Medium will narrate the story of Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal, who play brothers and have inherited a 100-year-old sweet business and are also rivals. A distant cousin, played by Manu Rishi, who owns the biggest sweet shop also adds to the rivalry within the family.

The film is a sequel to his 2017 Hindi Medium which was based on the education system in India. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

