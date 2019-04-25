Kareena Kapoor to play cop in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been roped in for Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, will play a cop in the movie, sources said on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Kareena Kapoor Khan in #AngreziMedium… She plays a cop in the film… Stars Irrfan Khan… Directed by Homi Adajania… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… #AngreziMedium will be filmed in London this June. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2019



That apart, Kareena also confirmed the news during an interview stating that her role in the upcoming movie is not a romantic pairing with Irrfan.

Also featuring Radhika Madan in a pivotal role, Angrezi Medium will narrate the story of Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal, who play brothers and have inherited a 100-year-old sweet business and are also rivals. A distant cousin, played by Manu Rishi, who owns the biggest sweet shop also adds to the rivalry within the family.

The film is a sequel to his 2017 Hindi Medium which was based on the education system in India. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.