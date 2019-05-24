Karanvir Bohra makes debut in Bollywood; first poster out

Mumbai: Television actor Karanvir Bohra is all set to debut in Bollywood with his first feature film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, whose poster was released on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster on his Twitter account today.

Actor Karanvir Bohra makes his big screen debut with #HumeTumsePyaarKitna… Costars Priya Banerjee, Sameer Kochar and Mahesh Balraj… Directed by Lalit Mohan… Produced by Mahendra Bohra and Belvie Productions… 28 June 2019 release… Here’s the first look poster: pic.twitter.com/atQSxjhiis — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019



Apart from Karanvir Bohra, the film also stars Priya Banerjee, Sameer Kochar and Mahesh Balraj in pivotal roles.

This is his first Hindi film under his production company, Bora Bora Entertainment and is made in association with Tseries.

The movie that is directed by Lalit Mohan, will hit the theatres on June 28.