Karanvir Bohra makes debut in Bollywood; first poster out

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Karanvir Bohra
9

Mumbai: Television actor Karanvir Bohra is all set to debut in Bollywood with his first feature film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, whose poster was released on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster on his Twitter account today.
<>

Related Posts

Prabhu Deva’s Khamoshi to release on Jun 14

Celebs congratulate PM Modi on landslide victory

Dimple Kapadia roped in for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming…


</>

Apart from Karanvir Bohra, the film also stars Priya Banerjee, Sameer Kochar and Mahesh Balraj in pivotal roles.

This is his first Hindi film under his production company, Bora Bora Entertainment and is made in association with Tseries.

The movie that is directed by Lalit Mohan, will hit the theatres on June 28.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.