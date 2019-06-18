Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to release on Sep 20

Mumbai: The debut film of actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was earlier slated to release on July 19 will now release on September 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his Twitter handle today.

New release date… #PalPalDilKePaas will now release on 20 Sept 2019… Marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba… Directed by Sunny Deol… Produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd. pic.twitter.com/EuX5CVfTI7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019



Apart from Sunny Deol’s son Karan, the film also marks the debut of another new face Sahher Bambba. Directed by Sunny Deol, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd.