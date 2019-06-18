Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to release on Sep 20

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
3

Mumbai: The debut film of actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was earlier slated to release on July 19 will now release on September 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his Twitter handle today.

<.

Related Posts

First look posters of Arjun Patiala released, characters…

Zeenat Aman to play Sakina Begum in Ashutosh…

Commando star Vidyut Jamwal acquitted in 2007 assault case


</>

Apart from Sunny Deol’s son Karan, the film also marks the debut of another new face Sahher Bambba. Directed by Sunny Deol, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.