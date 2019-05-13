Kaptipada ASI injured in attack by stone mafia

Mayurbhanj: A police inspector was injured after being allegedly attacked by the stone mafia in Dahisahi village in Mayurbhanj district today.

According to sources, the incident took place while the ASI of Kaptipada police station was in the village in order to arrest a few persons in connection with a case when he was attacked by the stone mafia.

While three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack, the injured ASI was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada in a critical condition.

In another event in Balasore district, a journalist of an electronic media organisation was injured after being allegedly attacked by timber smugglers in Nilagiri area.

The victim, identified as Prafulla Kumar Majhi was thrashed by the timber smugglers as the scribe reportedly telecast about the smuggling racket.