Kapil Sharma to release uncensored version of The Kapil Sharma Show on YouTube

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma will be releasing an uncensored version of The Kapil Sharma Show on his YouTube channel and shared a promotional video of the same on Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter handle the comedian wrote: “#thekapilsharmashow #uncensored coming soon on my #youtube channel KapilSharmaK9 Subscribe for a lot of unseen fun content.”

<>

</>

Since this is an uncensored version of the episodes, it’s going to get even funnier with a lot of bloopers. The promo promises a lot of bloopers that we are sure will make you fall off your chair laughing.

Fans are super excited for this series on his YouTube channel and are commenting on the tweet asking him to upload the episodes soon.