Kapil Dev resigns as BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee chief

New Delhi: Former India skipper Kapil Dev on Wednesday resigned from his post as the head of the three-member ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Kapil did not reveal the reason for his resignation but wrote an email to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), informing them about his decision.

Kapil Dev was appointed the chief of the ad-hoc committee formed in July 2019.

The CAC was tasked with the role of picking the head coaches of India women’s and men’s cricket teams.

Notably, Shanta Rangaswamy stepped down from the post after she along with Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad was served Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI’s ethics officer DK Jain on September 2019.

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the CAC members in September. In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that the CAC members did multiple cricketing roles.