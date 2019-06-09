Kanya Kiran to go global from next year: Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Kanya Kiran, an awareness programme to stop violence against women and girl child, will be carried out at the global level from the next year.

This was announced by KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. He was speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the programme’s coordinators, volunteers and participants here today.

Violence against women and girl child has no place in civilized society, Samanta said, while eliciting support from the general public to ensure zero incidences of this social plague.

The third edition of Kanya Kiran will start from 10th to 12th June.

Addressing the gathering, Olympian Anuradha Biswal said KIIT & KISS has always been doing something new for the betterment of the society. Today the time has come to give importance to girl child, she said.

“Kanya Kiran is also a valuable initiative and concept of Dr. Samanta to spread awareness on violence against women and girl child,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, KIIT University Registrar Dr. Sasmita Samanta said, “The world is proceeding with the proper coordination with Nature, People and Technology. “We have to maintain the balance with these three systems, otherwise we will face many problems.”

Kanya Kiran was launched by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in association with UN Women and Kalinga Fellowship in all the 30 districts of Odisha on June 3 last year.

The programme covered all the Panchayats of the State, spreading awareness on social evils of violence against women and girl child among millions of households. Over 3000 staff of KISS and KIIT, particularly women staff were actively involved as coordinators and volunteers.

Last year, Kanya Kiran awareness programme was continued whole the year in different places. It was successful in touching the public conscience and it had a positive impact on curbing the problem of violence against women and girl child, said intellectuals.