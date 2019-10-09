Kantabanji PS havildar suspended for seeking bribe from truck driver

Bolangir: Odisha DGP BK Sharma today suspends a havildar of Kantabanji Police Station for seeking bribe from a truck driver. The move came after a video of the act went viral on social media.

According to reports, Kantabanji Police Station havildar, Sankirtan Putel was caught on camera while demanding bribe from a truck driver to park the vehicle.

The video purportedly showed the policeman demanding Rs 500 from the truck driver to let him park the vehicle. The truck driver could also be seen questioning the reason to pay the demanded amount and warning the havildar to complain about the matter at the police station.

However, a video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral.

Following directions from the Odisha DGP, the DIG today placed the accused havildar under suspension.