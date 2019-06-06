Kankadahad block junior engineer killed in road mishap, wife critical

Dhenkanal: Kankadahad block junior engineer was killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in hit a truck near Guneibili under Tumusinga police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased was identified as S Naveen Kumar, block junior engineer of Kankadahad.

According to sources, Naveen along with his wife after reaching Dhenkanal railway station hired a cab to Kankadahad. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and rammed into a truck.

While Naveen died on the spot, his wife sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the car fled the spot soon after the accident. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

In a similar incident, two persons were killed while three others injured after the Bolero they were travelling in collided with a truck at Sunakhala Chhak.

According to sources, the victims were returning from Bissam Cuttack area in Rayagada to Bhubaneswar when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and dashed into a truck parked alongside the road.

On intimation, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital where two critically injured were declared brought dead.