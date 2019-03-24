Kanhaiya Kumar to contest from Begusarai under CPI banner

Patna: The former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is set to contest from Begusarai constituency in Bihar, according to a senior CPI leader in the state.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Bihar secretary Satyanarayan Singh said the decision to field the former JNU student leader was taken by the party’s executive community in a meeting on Sunday.

According to Singh , Kumar is likely to be the joint candidate of Left parties from the seat.

Kumar was earlier snubbed by the Congress-RJD grand alliance in Bihar.

Kumar is pitted in a three-way match with NDA’s Giriraj Singh and RJD’s potential leader from the constituency Tanveer Hassan.

The former JNU president hails from Bhita village. Tanveer, who is an RJD MLC is from Balia Lakhminia village of the district. Giriraj is from Barahiya village of Lakhisarai district.

The former JNU leader hogged the limelight in 2016 and was later arrested on sedition charges for raising anti-India slogans.