Kangaroo court: Woman thrashed by villagers for failing to pay fine

Nayagarh: In another instance of the cruelty of Kangaroo court, a woman was allegedly dragged out of her house and thrashed mercilessly for failing to pay the fine imposed on her by villagers.

The incident took place in Udaypur village in Nayagarh district today.

According to sources, the woman was allegedly beaten up by some residents of Udaypur village after she failed to pay Rs 1.42 lakh fine that was imposed on her by ‘Grama Sabha’ on the charges of theft.

Reportedly, witchcraft was used also to identify the accused thief and the process was conducted last night under the directive of the Grama Sabha.

The Grama Sabha imposed the fine on the over on the allegations that she has stolen gold ornaments from her brother-in-law’s house.

The victim later registered a complaint with Sadar Police regarding the incident. While a case has been registered, a probe into the matter is underway, sources said.