Kangaroo Court ostracises lawyer, family in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A lawyer of Singhabari village here was allegedly ostracised by a ‘Kangaroo Court’ of the village for fighting village case in the court.

The matter came to light after Hrudananda Behera, a lawyer by profession, lodged a complaint at Khandapada police station in this regard.

According to sources, Hrudananda had taken a land case of the village to fight it in the court. Initially, Kangaroo Court in the village asked Hrudananda to pay Rs 20000 for taking the village case in the court.

As Hrudananda refused to pay the amount, the Kangaroo Court ostracised him and his family from the village.

Following this, Behera lodged a complaint at Khandapada police station in this regard. On the basis of the statement, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.