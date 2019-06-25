Kangaroo court: Lovebirds tonsured in Mayurbhanj, three held

Mayurbhanj: Police have detained three persons in connection with forcibly tonsuring of the heads of two love birds in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the incident took place at Mandua village under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanjh district on June 22 and had gone viral on social media.

The incident also portrayed a clear image of the Kangaroo court.

Reportedly, the couple, a youth of Karanjia NAC was in love with a girl of Mandua village. They were involved in a love affair since long. When the youth went to meet his lover on June 22, he was held by a group of people at Mandua village.

Following this, the villagers harassed the couple and recorded the act of tonsuring their heads.

Some locals also recorded video of the entire incident that later went viral on social media platforms. The video shows the villagers holding the boy and the girl tightly and one person cutting their hairs.

On being informed, police rushed to the village and rescued the love birds.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against 22 persons. While a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits, three persons were arrested so far, sources said.