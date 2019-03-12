Kandhamal man held for possessing gun illegally

Kandhamal: Police have arrested a man from Karandabali village under Kelapada panchayat here last night on charges of possessing a gun illegally.

The arrested man has been identified as Ghanshyam Kahar.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided the accused’s house and recovered a gun from his possession. However, Ghanshyam failed to produce any legal documents regarding the weapon.

Following this, Phiringia police arrested him and seized the weapon.