Kandhamal man held for possessing gun illegally

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
man held for possessing gun illegally
Representational Image
10

Kandhamal: Police have arrested a man from Karandabali village under Kelapada panchayat here last night on charges of possessing a gun illegally.

The arrested man has been identified as Ghanshyam Kahar.

Related Posts

Minor boy commits suicide in Angul

Woman’s body found hanging from roadside tree;…

Two killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kandhamal

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided the accused’s house and recovered a gun from his possession. However, Ghanshyam failed to produce any legal documents regarding the weapon.

Following this, Phiringia police arrested him and seized the weapon.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.