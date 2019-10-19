Kamlesh Tiwari killing: Yogi Adityanath assures strict action against perpetrators

Lucknow: The UP government has assured monetary compensation, residential accommodation and job to a family member of the slain Hindu Samaj Party leader.

The brutal daylight murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the founder of Hindu Samaj Party and former Hindu Mahasabha leader, on Friday has sent the Uttar Pradesh law enforcement agencies in a frenzy.

Media reports said the family of the deceased is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

While the administration has assured a job for the leader’s eldest son, officials are also considering providing the family a licenced gun for security. A licensed weapon will be provided to the eldest son for self defence, the officials said.

Adityanath has come down heavily on the horrific murder and said that whoever is responsible for the incident will not be spared.