Kalyanpur abduction & murder case: Six including prime accused surrender before Odisha court

Nayagarh: In a major development in the Kalyanpur abduction and murder case, six persons including the prime accused, surrendered before Odagaon JMFC court today.

Following this, prime accused, identified as Jyotirmaya Mohanty alias Kaalu and five others were arrested and forwarded to court. Kaalu is the son of the Sarpanch of Gotisahi panchayat.

Reportedly, all the accused persons were involved in the kidnapping and murder of one Rabi Pradhan of Kalyanpur village under Sarankul police limits in Khurda district.

Notably, Rabi went missing on June 14. Rabi’s mother had registered a complaint with the Sarankul police alleging that her son was kidnapped. Police after registering a case (Case No-43/19) had launched an investigation into the incident.

Rabi was kidnapped by the accused and later burnt to death at a forest in Tangi area of Khordha district.

The body was exhumed by police and the sample was sent for DNA test to ascertain the identity following which the mystery unfolded.