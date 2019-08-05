Kallola 2019: Short Film Contest on Child Rights launched

Bhubaneswar: UNICEF Odisha in collaboration with Aaina, a voluntary organisation launched Season 5 of Kallola, a short film contest on child rights, here today.

The contest is open to everyone – professional filmmakers, film students, amateurs or anyone with a good idea and filmmaking skills. This year’s theme is Nutrition – Every child’s right for a healthy life.

The competition invites entries for short films (30, 60 and 90 seconds) on the theme Nutrition – Every child’s right for a healthy life. The sub-themes are: 1) A balanced diet for growing children and 2) Ending gender discrimination in nutrition.

Speaking at the function, Dr Monika Nielsen, Chief, UNICEF Odisha said, “We all know that the nutrition in the food we eat helps us grow and develop, gives us energy and keeps us healthy. Yet, many children remain undernourished, affecting their ability to develop (physically and mentally), go to school and work. Nutrition is more than just eating food and a multi-faceted theme. I am happy that this year we will explore some of the important elements of appropriate nutrition through Kallola short films.”

The last date of receiving entries for the contest is 11th October 2019. The best five films (1st, 2nd, 3rd, Jury Choice & Children’s Choice Award) will be awarded.

Secretary of Aaina, Sneha Mishra said, “Kallola has made a space for itself and it is heartening to see this emerging as a platform for filmmakers and enthusiasts in the state. We are looking forward to the fifth edition of Kallola with a hope to receive more and quality of films from filmmakers and amateurs focusing the issue of NUTRITION: Every child’s right for a healthy life.’’