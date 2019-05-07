Kalinga Stadium Gears Up Post FANI

Bhubaneswar: Department of Sports and Youth Services has assessed the Kalinga Stadium infrastructure post-cyclone FANI that hit the city on Friday.

The hockey turf has suffered tear at a few isolated places. The team has also observed peripheral and minor damage to the stadium infrastructure.

Mr. Vishal. K. Dev, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services said, “Our team has taken stock of the situation at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium which has suffered minor damages that can be repaired by the end of May. We are working relentlessly to restore the stadium operations.

The team from Hockey India along with technical experts was in the city to inspect the stadium and the turf for the upcoming FIH Men’s Series Finals in June. Post their evaluation, we will take the necessary action. However, we are hopeful of hosting the event as scheduled”, he added.

The participating eight countries in FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 include India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, USA and Uzbekistan. The matches are scheduled from 6th June to 15th June 2019.