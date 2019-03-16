KALIA Scheme should not stop despite poll code, BJD urges Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday met the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha and urged him that implementation of KALIA Scheme should not be stopped despite model code of conduct being in force.

“The Odisha government had launched the KALIA Yojana to provide tremendous support and assistance to the farming community and farmers of the state. Over the past months, more than 37 lakh farmers have been benefitted from this historic programme,” BJD said in a memorandum to the CEO.

Stating that KALIA scheme is a much-needed programme for the development of agriculture as well as the life and livelihood of the farmers, the party said the scheme has been hailed as a revolutionary step by eminent economists and agricultural experts in India and across the world.

It has come to our notice that the BJP has been trying to pressurise the Election Commission with an intention to stop the flow of KALIA funds to the farmers of the state, the party said.

If this were to come true, then more than 20 lakh farmers whose name are displayed at the Grama Panchayats across the state would be severely affected. Their preparations for the upcoming cropping season would be dealt with a major blow, it added.

The BJP should not be allowed to succeed in its design to stop the KALIA assistance to farmers due on April 1, the delegation urged the Odisha CEO.

