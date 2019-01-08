KALIA Scheme: Sambalpuri, Desia IEC videos connect more farmers

Bhubaneswar: Information Education and Communication (IEC) tools proved vital to spread message among farmers on KALIA Scheme (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation).

Radio jingles, videos aired through television and the videos shown through the mobile LED screens at village-level effectively communicated the farmers about the newly-launched scheme,.

Two jingles, based on KALIA Scheme and Process, are already being aired six times each, across 14 All India Radio (AIR) stations in Odisha on the AIR Primary Channel. They are also aired 10 times a day on Vividh Bharati, Rainbow FM of AIR and other private FM channels across the State, reaching out to nearly 1 crore listeners in a single day.

Apart from radio, the IEC videos as Television Commercials (TVCs) on the KALIA Scheme and Process are reaching out to more than 80 percent population of Odisha through seven News Channels, two Entertainment Channels and Doordarshan. Both are aired 10 times each daily making it 200 TVCs on a single day. While the TVC on KALIA Scheme connects to the listener on the overall benefits of the scheme, the other one on KALIA Process talks about how a farmer would register himself/herself to the new scheme.

With the IEC strategy and use of videos in Sambalpuri and Desia languages, more and more farmers are getting attracted to join the KALIA Scheme. Thousands of farmers are queuing up in front of Gram Panchayat offices to get the “Green Forms’’ for enrolment into the new scheme, which aims to accelerate agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty across Odisha.

These videos in the two important regional languages will also be used during the PEETHA (Peoples Empowerment – Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives) programme at Gram Panchayat-level on KALIA Scheme.

Not only through the usual radio and TV channels, but social media platforms are also helping in order to popularise KALIA Scheme as the videos regional languages are also posted on social media plat forms.

KALIA BARTA UPDATE

KALIA Barta, an innovative information service by the Odisha Government to facilitate dissemination of information to farmers about the newly-launched KALIA Scheme, has added more than 1.82 lakh farmers till date.

While more than 14.28 lakh SMS were sent to people wanting to know about the KALIA Scheme, by this afternoon, more than 3.05 lakh people have so far visited the website www.kalia.co.in to know more about the new scheme for the farmers.